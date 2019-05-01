Police say Maoist militants have attacked a van carrying police commandos in the rebel's stronghold in western India and 16 officers are feared to have died.

Police officer Sharad Shelar says the rebels triggered a land mine blast in the forested Gadchiroli area in Maharashtra state as the vehicle was passing through on Wednesday.

In April last year, India's security forces killed 37 suspected Maoist rebels in two separate gun battles in the region.

The Maoist rebels, who claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting India's government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers and the poor.