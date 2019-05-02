Thailand has a new queen just in time for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in elaborate Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies this weekend in Bangkok.

The 66-year-old king unexpectedly married the deputy commander of his personal bodyguard unit on Wednesday in a surprise ceremony, giving her the title Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhaya.

Suthida, 40, is expected to participate in some of the coronation events.

Here are some facts about the new queen from the palace's household bureau, past royal decrees and media:

- She was born June 3, 1978, as Suthida Tidjai.

- She graduated from Assumption University, a private university in Bangkok, with a bachelor's degree in communication arts in 2000, according to the Thai Rath newspaper.

- She worked as a flight attendant at Thai Airways before joining the protection unit of then-Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn.