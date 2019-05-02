Jewish Americans have the most positive attitudes of any religious community towards Muslims, according to a survey of American attitudes vis-a-vis Islam.

The study, which was carried out by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) on Wednesday, said that 53 percent of Jews in the US held a positive view of Muslim Americans, with just 13 percent thinking negatively of the group.

By contrast, according to the poll, White Evangelicals held the most negative perception of Islam and Muslims, with 44 percent thinking negatively of the community and just 20 percent holding a positive image of Muslims.

On the other hand, the survey showed that just 14 percent of Muslims held a negative view of White Evangelicals, with 33 percent holding a positive view, and 50 percent giving no opinion.

Researchers also said that Muslims supported the Democratic Party more than any other religious demographic. The Democrats got 76 percent support from Muslims, compared with 69 percent from Jews.

Fears of Islam decreased the more people knew about the religion, the study concluded.

The survey results were published amid rising Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the US with both communities the target of an ascendant far-right.