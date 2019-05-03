Normally bustling Kolkata was eerily quiet late Friday as one of the biggest cyclones to hit India in years bore down on the major city after leaving a trail of deadly destruction in its wake.

Cyclone Fani ("Snake" in Bengali) slammed into the eastern state of Odisha earlier in the day, reportedly killing at least eight people and one in Bangladesh, where it was headed after Kolkata, officials said.

At least eight people were killed, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, including a teenage boy, a woman hit by concrete debris and an elderly woman who suffered a heart attack in one of several thousand shelters packed with families.

Odisha disaster management official Prabhat Mahapatra said there were not yet any confirmed casualty figures.

"Around 160 people were injured in Puri alone. Our relief work is ongoing," he told said.

The monster weather system made landfall at the holy city of Puri in the morning, with winds gusting at up to 200 kilometres (125 miles) per hour.

In recent days authorities in Odisha state, where 10,000 people perished in a 1999 cyclone, evacuated more than a million people as they worried about a possible 1.5-metre (five-foot) storm surge sweeping far inland.

One man died of a heart attack in one of several thousand shelters set up, while another was killed by a falling tree on Friday, authorities said.

TRT World 's Reagan Des Vignes has more.

Authorities in Bangladesh, where Fani was headed, said a woman was killed by a tree, and that 14 villages were inundated as flood dams broke due to a tidal surge.

Disaster management spokesman Mohammad Jahir said that 400,000 people from Bangladeshi coastal villages have been taken to shelters.

Hundreds of thousands more people in India's West Bengal state have also been given orders to flee.

Local airports have been shut, while train lines and roads were closed.

"It just went dark and then suddenly we could barely see five metres in front of us," said one resident in Puri.

"There were the roadside food carts, store signs all flying by in the air," the man said from a hotel where he took shelter. "The wind is deafening."

Another witness said he saw a small car being blown along a street by the winds and then turned over.

Lady Fani

After pounding Puri and Odisha state capital Bhubaneswar and heading northeastwards, losing strength as it goes, authorities were battling to remove fallen trees from roads and to restore phone and internet services.

On Saturday Fani was expected in West Bangal's capital Kolkata, a city home to 4.5 million people.