How did they begin?

Migrant detentions in the US began in the 1980s on Ellis Island, a New York City landmark famous for being the main gate way into America for generations of immigrants.

Between 1892 and 1954, more than 12 million immigrants entered the country through the island.

The migrants who entered during that period and their descendants make up around 40 percent of the US population today.

All detention centres on Ellis Island were eventually shut down, but today the US runs some 200 detention facilities, local jails, juvenile detention centres, field offices and a family residential centre, which serve the same purpose: to discourage migrants from settling in the US.

The number of immigrants in detention facilities increased dramatically in 1996, as new immigration laws under US President Bill Clinton made mandatory detentions official.

The US also funds detention centres in other countries to ensure asylum seekers do not reach the US.

In 2003, US President George W Bush established Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which was placed under the remit of the Department of Homeland Security.

In 2009, the US stopped detaining large families after public outcry, but the practice has since made a comeback.

Why is the US locking immigrants up?

The US holds people who are accused of crossing the border illegally ostensibly to determine whether they are entitled to remain in the country.

US detention policy continued to harshen under the rule of former president Barack Obama. Following a dramatic surge in migrants from Central American countries, Obama adopted a policy of detaining all female-headed families, including children in 2014.

While Obama’s policy was more focused on the deportation of migrants who committed crimes, the Trump administration is focused on deporting immigrants, who they describe as “illegal aliens,” including ones who have never committed a crime.