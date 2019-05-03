TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey official criticises US embassy's tweet on press freedom
Fahrettin Altun urged the US to focus on internal 'long-standing problems' such as poverty and racial discrimination instead.
Turkey official criticises US embassy's tweet on press freedom
Head of Turkey’s presidential communications Fahrettin Altun. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 3, 2019

Turkey slammed the US Embassy in Ankara on Friday for urging the country to treat journalists and the media with more fairness and justice on World Press Freedom Day.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun responded to the mission on Twitter, urging Washington to focus on its own "long-standing problems."

"Instead of pointing fingers at other nations, Washington must focus on addressing long-standing problems such as extreme poverty and racial discrimination," Altun added.

RECOMMENDED

The US Embassy had earlier criticised Turkey's performance in press freedom.

"We will continue to urge Turkey to respect and ensure freedom of expression, fair trial guarantees, and judicial independence," it said.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised American officials for exercising double standards when it comes to human rights, press freedom and freedom of speech.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters