The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has liberated the northern Syrian villages of Maranaz and Al-Malikiyah from the YPG/PKK terror group.

After the terror group carried out attacks against Turkish and FSA positions in northern Syria, the FSA launched operations to head off these attacks.

After brief clashes in the villages of Maranaz and Al-Malikiyah, FSA forces expelled the terrorists.

The US-backed YPG/PKK terrorist group holds roughly 28 percent of Syrian territory, including a number of oil-rich territories.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

Meanwhile, 23 YPG/PKK terrorists responsible for killing three Turkish soldiers were eliminated on Saturday, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said.

"The 23 YPG/PKK terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralised as a result of our response in the region and our operations both in Turkey and abroad continue with a great determination. A total of 28 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralised during the ongoing operations in [Turkey's southeastern] Hakkari and [Syria's] Tel Rifaat provinces."