Free Syrian Army liberates villages in northern Syria
After the YPG/PKK terror group carried out attacks against Turkish and FSA positions in northern Syria, the FSA launched operations to head off these attacks.
FILE PHOTO: Turkish military and its allies, Free Syrian Army members, take over a strategic mountaintop, Mount Barsaya, inside northern Syria during Turkey’s Olive Branch Operation in late January. Ankara wants to secure its Syria border from YPG-held forces aligned with PKK which has waged a three-decades old armed campaign against the Turkish state. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
May 4, 2019

The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has liberated the northern Syrian villages of Maranaz and Al-Malikiyah from the YPG/PKK terror group.

After the terror group carried out attacks against Turkish and FSA positions in northern Syria, the FSA launched operations to head off these attacks.

After brief clashes in the villages of Maranaz and Al-Malikiyah, FSA forces expelled the terrorists.

The US-backed YPG/PKK terrorist group holds roughly 28 percent of Syrian territory, including a number of oil-rich territories. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

Meanwhile, 23 YPG/PKK terrorists responsible for killing three Turkish soldiers were eliminated on Saturday, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said.

"The 23 YPG/PKK terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralised as a result of our response in the region and our operations both in Turkey and abroad continue with a great determination. A total of 28 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralised during the ongoing operations in [Turkey's southeastern] Hakkari and [Syria's] Tel Rifaat provinces."

Earlier on Saturday, three Turkish soldiers were killed and one was injured in a PKK terrorist attack in Turkey southeastern Hakkari province.

PKK terrorists in northern Iraq launched mortar fire into Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, the ministry said.

Akar also said the commanders of Turkish Armed Forces manage operations initiated against the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation at the Command Centre.

An operation was launched in the area to apprehend the terrorists.

In a separate attack, one Turkish soldier was killed and another injured when they were shot in a gunfight with YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, in a village near Azaz.

The soldiers were taken to a hospital on the other side of the border in Kilis, Turkey. 

SOURCE:AA
