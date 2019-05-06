In pictures: Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Muslims welcome holy month of RamadanMonth of fasting began on the evening of May 5 for many Muslims, with others starting on May 6.
Muslims in Indonesia perform tarawih prayers on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Anadolu Agency] / AA
By Shafik Mandhai
May 6, 2019

Hundreds of millions of Muslims across the world began fasting on Monday in observance of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, with the rest set to follow on Tuesday.

For 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next new moon, practising Muslims will abstain from eating, drinking and smoking during daylight hours.

In addition to its spiritual dimension, the month is also a time for families to come together by sharing meals after dusk and before dawn (or iftar and suhoor).

Our photo gallery below shows Muslims gearing up for the holy month:

SOURCE:TRT World
