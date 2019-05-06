There are less than three weeks left until the European Parliament (EP) elections, which are scheduled to take place between May 23 and 26.

Thousands of EU party members will vye for 751 seats during the elections. The parliament members can instigate laws, along with the 28 EU governments, at the European Council.

The EP was not considered a significant institution within the EU until the Lisbon Treaty was signed in 2009. Its proportional representation electoral system encouraged multi-party results, paving the way for marginal voices to find a supra-national platform.

The rise of the far right within the EP

Nigel Farage is notorious for his underdog campaign. He became an EP member in 1999. He was known by few at the time, even within the UK.

Farage and his party, the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), rose to prominence through the aggressive speeches that were given by Farage within the EP, which were viewed by millions on YouTube, following years of campaigning for the UK to leave the EU.

Despite France’s right-wing Front Nationale and their leader, Marine Le Pen, winning only three seats in the 2009 EP elections and two seats in the 2012 parliamentary elections, Le Pen’s eurosceptic campaign continued to gain momentum across Europe, leading the French party to win almost a quarter of seats in the 2014 election, the most of any party.

Anti-Turkey rhetoric throughout the ages

Bids for Turkey’s EU membership began way back in 1959 and reached their peak at the start of accession negotiations in October 2005.

The rise of far-right movements in Europe and tense Turkey-EU relations led to the freezing of accession talks. In fact, far-right and eurosceptics often use the prospect of Muslim Turkey joining the bloc to induce fear and Islamophobia among their voter base.