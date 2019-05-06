With another round of Astana talks ending on April 26, at least three million civilians are holding their breath in Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold, fearing a large scale military operation.

With no peace in sight, people in Idlib are figuring out ways to survive. From incendiary weapons like barrel and vacuum bombs to the looming threat of an intense military assaults led by the forces of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, the besieged civilians — men, women and children — are expecting the worst.

“My father is dead, my husband is in Turkey and I am here with my family stuck here with my 10-year-old child, I can’t sleep nor stand the sounds of explosions anymore,” Samar al Khaled, a civilian from the northwestern city of Saraqeb in Idlib, told TRT World.

“We have no bunkers to hide, no escape route like the one we had in east Ghouta, where I came from last year. Here, explosions are happening suddenly, though we hear helicopters flying over our head day and night in the past days,” she added.

“I am very desperate to be with my husband, I could not follow him and be with him, we are all stuck here, living the moment and not knowing if we will last for another 24 hours, warplanes and helicopters are not leaving the sky.”

Idlib, which shares a 130-kilometre border with Turkey, falls under an upcoming buffer zone agreed by Russia and Turkey, in which both countries will conduct joint patrols to maintain peace.

The Assad-led Syrian regime has constantly violated the peace agreement since it was signed in the Russian city of Sochi last September.

The past few weeks have been considered the most intense as Assad's forces aggressively attack the region.

“We were unwilling to leave the village, we couldn’t afford going anywhere else, my husband was stubborn about it despite the attack,” Samar said.

“On Wednesday morning whilst preparing food for breakfast, he was planning to go for some bread as the bakeries were closed, I did not allow him to leave and to give up on it, I was afraid that he would die because the bombs were falling randomly around us, but the attack came to our house, God knows what is his condition now,” Samar said.

“We are left alone here, with or without a deal, nothing changed here, our life will always be in a circle of displacement and death, wherever we go or try to escape, we will not find peace.”

In his latest statement, the UN humanitarian coordinator said schools, health facilities and residential areas have been hit and the regime forces are employing the worst barrel bombing in at least 15 months.