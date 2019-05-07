US President Donald Trump has granted pardon to a former American soldier who killed a naked, unarmed Iraqi man during an unauthorized interrogation ten years ago.

Michael Behenna was convicted in 2009 for unpremeditated murder of Ali Mansur, a suspected Al-Qaeda detainee.

The former Army Ranger of the 101st Airborne Division has already been on parole since 2014.

He is among the tainted US servicemen who have found a savior in shape of Trump.

Mansur was detained after Behenna's convoy was attacked in Baghdad in which a few American soldiers were killed.

But a military interrogation did not find any conclusive evidence linking Mansur to the explosion in which Behenna lost two of his friends.