Two Reuters journalists jailed for their reporting on the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar walked out of prison on Tuesday, freed in a presidential amnesty after a vigorous global campaign for their release.

Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were freed on Tuesday.

They had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar's progress toward democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.

TRT World's Liz Maddock reports.

The president's office said in a statement that Myanmar will also release 6,520 prisoners in an amnesty on Tuesday.

President Win Myint has pardoned thousands of prisoners in amnesties since last month. It is customary in Myanmar for authorities to free prisoners across the country around the time of the traditional New Year, which began on April 17.

TRT World spoke to David Grunebaum in Yangon for his analysis.

'I am going to continue'

Wa Lone vowed he would continue his journalism.

"I am a journalist and I am going to continue," he told a crowd of reporters outside Insein prison in Yangon.

"I can't wait to go to my newsroom."