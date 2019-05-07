WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pompeo visits Iraq as US escalates tensions with Iran
Donald Trump's chief foreign policy advisor made an unannounced trip to Baghdad which sees both its neighbour Iran and the US as key allies.
Pompeo visits Iraq as US escalates tensions with Iran
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled a meeting with German Chanellor Angela Merkel before travelling to Iraq. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
May 7, 2019

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced and sudden trip to Iraq on Tuesday as Washington escalated tensions with Iran by sending an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf. 

The trip began and ended after nightfall and under heavy security. He cancelled a planned meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before travelling to Baghdad. 

Pompeo's visit came as the US President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying its pressure campaign against Iran. 

The US said this week that it is rushing an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East to deter or respond to any Iranian attack. 

US officials have said there are indications Iran is planning to retaliate for the Trump administration's stepped-up sanctions on the country, although the threat information remains vague.

History weighs heavily against Washington's claim. The invasion of Iraq in 2003 was based on false intelligence reports that the then-Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussain was hoarding weapons of mass destruction. 

According to Reuters, Pompeo said US "wants Iraq to be independent and not beholden to any country" and that "Iran is escalating its activity" in the region. 

In Iraq, Pompeo met Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. 

Details about what was discussed have yet to come out as journalists traveling with Pompeo were not even allowed to report until he left for his next stop in London. 

As tensions rise between Washington and Tehran, Baghdad in some ways is caught in the middle. Iraq has a close relationship with the US, which is leading the international coalition in the war against Daesh group in Iraq and Syria.

More than 5,000 American troops are stationed on Iraqi soil.

RECOMMENDED

But Iraq is also tightly enmeshed with Iran in trade, security and political matters, and it has been loath to antagonise its larger neighbor. 

Iran won the ear of many top Iraqi politicians after it stepped in to fill the political vacuum following the 2003 US invasion. 

It also can count on the loyalty of several powerful Iraqi militias, which have fought previously against US forces in the country and on the side of Iran's allies in Syria in that country's civil war.

Responding to a question about whether Iraq could protect US interests from attacks by Iran and its proxy forces, Prime Minister Mahdi said Tuesday that Iraq takes its responsibilities seriously. "This is an obligation that Iraq honors," he said.

The Trump administration has made several recent moves to squeeze Iran. 

Last month, Trump announced the US would no longer exempt any country from its sanctions if they continue to buy Iranian oil. 

Washington also designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group, the first ever for an entire division of another government.

Trump withdrew from the Obama administration's landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and, in the months that followed, re-imposed punishing sanctions, including those targeting Iran's oil, shipping and banking sectors.

European Union and other world powers that were also part of the deal have opposed US moves but they haven't been able to pacify Tehran. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir