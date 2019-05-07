The US government has begun returning to Malaysia some $200 million recovered from asset seizures linked to state fund 1MDB, the two countries said on Tuesday.

Malaysian and US authorities say about $4.5 billion were allegedly siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund founded in 2009 by then Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Since losing a general election last year, Najib has been charged with more than 40 criminal offences linked to losses at 1MDB and other state entities. He has pleaded not guilty.

Since 2016, the US Department of Justice (DoJ), in the biggest ever case in its anti-kleptocracy programme, has filed civil lawsuits seeking to seize about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds, including a private jet, luxury real estate, artwork and jewellery.

US to return $196M in first instalment

The United States will return to Malaysia about $196 million in the first instalment of funds recovered from the asset seizures, US ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lahkdhir said in a statement.

“We are extremely pleased that this first tranche of assets from this Justice Department investigation is being transferred back to Malaysia, demonstrating the US commitment to return these assets for the benefit of the people of Malaysia,” she said.

So far, $57 million has been returned to Malaysia following a settlement reached with Hollywood film production company Red Granite Pictures, which is linked to Najib's stepson Riza Aziz, Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.