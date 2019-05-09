Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was ordered to return to jail by a federal judge on Wednesday while he is investigated in several cases of alleged corruption.

Temer's lawyer, Eduardo Carnelos, told Globo Television that he could only "lament" the court's decision. He said Temer would have to present himself to authorities on Thursday.

"I consider this to be an injustice. My understanding is that there are no foundations for this detention," Carnelos said.

Temer, 78, was jailed for a few days in March but then freed. He is being investigated as part of the sprawling "Car Wash" corruption probe that has ensnared many of Brazil's top politicians and business leaders.

He denies any wrongdoing.