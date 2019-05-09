Uttar Pradesh, India –– A gathering of distressed farmers and supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into a heated argument on a recent April afternoon in Kakda, a dusty village in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The farmers accused the BJP sympathisers of painting a false image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deceiving the public.

One farmer Vinod Kumar told TRT World that Modi's newly adopted moniker ‘chowkidar’, which means watchman for the nation, was completely out of step with reality.

"He's the watchman in name only," Kumar, the sugarcane grower, said. "It's the poor farmer who has been made to guard his fields against stray cows."

But 25-year-old Modi supporter Arnav Ballian admires the leader for his muscular foreign policy. "Whether it's Pakistan or China, no one has the guts to look towards India with an evil eye. The national security is as important as other issues," he said.

With the last two parts of the seven-phase election underway, the contest in the world's largest democracy has gotten tighter. The growing resentment in the countryside over a weak economy, job losses among daily-wagers and stray cattle destroying the wheat and cane fields complicates the BJP's good economy and rapid development rhetoric.

Many villagers TRT World spoke to said the ruling party has instead sharpened its focus on building maximum security in light of its rivalry with Pakistan and the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

"Villagers are divided," Rajbir Singh, a 65-year-old village head, told TRT World.

Singh said many among the village folk were either voting for the gathbandan, an alliance between regional parties, or the ruling BJP.

"There is no Modi wave like 2014. It's now been replaced by a wave of national security," he said.

Kashmir attacks boosts Modi's popularity

Over the last few months, support for Modi's Hindu nationalist party appears to be growing following a spike in tension with Pakistan, especially after a Kashmiri suicide bomber killed at least 40 Indian soldiers in India-administered Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Modi ordered airstrikes on what he described as a training camp of a proscribed militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, in Pakistan's northern Balakot area. The move backfired as the fighter jets reportedly missed the intended target, ratcheting up tensions in the region.

In turn, Pakistan launched airstrikes in India-administered Kashmir the next day, shooting down two Indian planes in an aerial dogfight, and captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. India says only one of its jets was downed, however.

As a 'goodwill' gesture, Pakistan released the pilot later.

Since then Modi and other BJP leaders keep invoking the Balakot strikes and Pakistan in election campaigns, with the opposition Congress filing objections to the country's election board asking it to prevent Modi from using the Indian armed forces as a smokescreen to garner votes.

In one rally Modi, quoting an unnamed US official, said the Indian pilot was released because "Modi was ready with 12 missiles". In another campaign rally, he asked people to remember the Balakot airstrikes in which "terrorists were killed at their home" and urged them to vote for his party which was killing "terrorists" and protecting the nation.

Modi has also sought to politicise the country's army, marketing its operations in disputed Kashmir for BJP's political gain in the elections.

In western Aurangabad city, Modi made an emotional appeal to first-time voters at a rally, urging people to dedicate their vote to Indian airstrikes on Pakistan and to the Indian soldiers killed in the Kashmir suicide bombing, much to the chagrin of opposition parties.

"We don't yet know whether these international factors will help the BJP. What we do know is that the BJP is campaigning extremely hard on foreign policy and international relations themes that are usually much less central to Indian elections," Paul Staniland, a South Asia expert at the University of Chicago, told TRT World.

"At minimum, these topics seem to have invigorated the BJP party machinery, which indirectly helps the campaign; at maximum, they may have staved off defections by voters who otherwise are not impressed with the government."

BJP leaders have been found avoiding a debate on Modi's policy missteps, such as demonetising banknotes and his failure to fix the sluggish economy, growing unemployment, which is at its highest level in 45 years, the stray cattle menace, communal tensions and the farm crisis.

But it has not stopped many from comparing Modi to then prime minister and Congress strongman Indira Gandhi, who ruled India during 1971 war with Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh from what was then East Pakistan.