Syrians in Idlib province say they have few options left but to flee the country, as the Syrian regime and Russian war planes target densely populated rebel-held areas.

Fighting between Assad forces and rebels has rattled a tentative truce that brought relative peace to the area.

The Assad regime, backed by Russia, launched an assault on Monday in what was meant to be a de-escalation zone.

In 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to form the de-escalation zones, in order to calm fighting in the area and protect civilians.

The city of Idlib remains the last major urban area still not under Syrian regime control since the Russian intervention began in 2015.

With a population of three million people, an all-out conflict in Idlib province risks displacing hundreds of thousands of people, with many planning to seek safety in neighbouring Turkey and European states.

'Ready to leave'

Samer Amona, a 30-year-old Masters student at Idlib University, said the Assad regime would not stop until it controlled the area, and that she and her family would not wait around to be “killed”.

“Me and my family are ready to leave,” she told TRT World, adding: “We can’t wait until one of us is killed.”

“We will try to cross into Turkey and from there try to find a way towards any European country,” she said.

Amona explained that her relatives left for Europe in 2014 but she did not want to leave at the time.

“I do regret not going to Europe years ago,” she said, adding she was not alone in thinking that way.

“My friends and I have a WhatsApp group where we discuss our plans to go.”

The student of Arabic Literature is not keen on giving up her studies but says there are few options left.

“We don’t know the dangers we’ll face but it won’t be as dangerous as staying here.

“In Europe, I’ll have to start my life from scratch...it’s not my dream to be a refugee, the world must understand that.”

Many of those in Idlib had settled in the area after fleeing the conflict in other parts of Syria. They say that if they have to uproot again, it will be somewhere far from Syria.