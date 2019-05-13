The last decade has seen a rise in the popularity of far-right movements across Europe. In Germany, this rise can be traced back to the so-called refugees crisis of 2015.

Germany’s most popular far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), was only represented in four federal parliaments of Germany’s 16 Laender (federal states) before 2015.

Merkel’s policy of “Wir Schaffen Das” (We’ll make it), which opened Germany’s borders to almost a million refugees stuck in Hungary and the Balkans, was sharply criticised by the AfD. The liberal-left Suddeutsche Zeitungwrites that the AfD was “successfully positioning themselves as the voice of outrage.”

Since then, the AfD has been voted into all 16 federal parliaments and is the strongest opposition party in the Bundestag (national parliament).

When the party entered the Bundestag, several German media outlets alleged that AfD politicians have been “bumped into” the political mainstream through steady coverage and its presence on major talk shows.

Many media outlets forget or deliberately disregard their own coverage of Muslims, outsiders, migrants and refugees – and the effects of this coverage.

Mainstream media plays into AfD’s hands but loses credibility

The German public’s trust in the media has dipped. Thirty-nine percent of Germans believe that media outlets distort the truth and conceal facts, according to an Allensbach survey conducted in 2015. A 2017 study by the Institute of Journalism at the University of Mainz shows that only 13 percent of those polled used the term "the press of lies," which is an attack on the general credibility of the press – but 17 percent generally do not trust the media, and another 41 percent only trust it partially.

Journalists are described in letters to several newspapers as "blinded do-gooders," "idiots" and "bums" by among others lawyers, tax consultants, civil servants and pharmacists. The book “Is the Media Lying to Us?” (Luegen die Medien?) made it onto the German bestseller list in 2017.

“The right-wing populists' accusation that the media are a "press of lies" arose in connection with the extraordinarily positive coverage of refugees in general in the summer 2015,” Professor Kai Hafez tells TRT World.

“As a reaction to the accusation [“press of lies”] the reporting [on refugees] also became significantly more negative from autumn 2015, with the climax of the "New Year's Eve scandal [in Cologne]."

Criticism of the media by the far-right and mitte der gesellschaft (centre of society) ended up pressuring the media into changing the nature of their coverage of the refugee crisis, which in turn, ended up boosting the popularity of the AfD. Additionally, far-righters who accused the media of being “the press of lies” continue to regard them as such despite their shift in coverage.

[“Centre of society” is a term used in the German political context to describe the majority of the population, who is ideologically distant from the two extremes of left and right.]

Before the Bundestag elections in 2017, media scientist Bernd Gaebler analysed the journalistic dilemma for the Otto Brenner Foundation. In a study titled "AfD und Medien" (AfD and Media), he pointed out the structural similarities between the two, who are linked in “love-hate relationships.”