Over the past decade, British and American universities have been digging into their historical ties to slavery.

Most have sought to ‘atone’ for their past through special programmes and research projects.

From the 16th to the mid-19th century, around 13 million Africans were forced onto slave ships that were mainly headed to Portugal, Britain, France, Spain, the Netherlands and the US. Most of them died during the perilous journey.

Discussions on institutional racism have intensified on campuses since protests began at the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2015.

Protesters contested a statue that commemorates colonial icon Cecil John Rhodes, which served as a symbolic focal point for a much larger debate.

The #RhodesMustFall protests eventually turned into a mass movement, sweeping across South Africa and reaching Oriel College at the University of Oxford.

Here are some universities which have had similar awakenings:

University of Oxford

Protests that began at the university’s Oriel College were inspired by the student movement at the University of Cape Town.

Students created the #RhodesMustFall Oxford movement, also putting the Rhodes statue at the heart of their call for decolonisation.

Despite widespread student demands to remove it, the university administration refused.

University of Cambridge

The university removed a historic bell over fears it came from a slave plantation after it announced a two-year investigation into its own links with the Atlantic slave trade.

The Demerara bell was donated to St Catharine’s College in 1958 by alumnus and industrialist Edward Goodland, who went to work for a sugar company in British Guiana, now Guyana.

“We are aware that a bell currently located at the college most likely came from a slave plantation,” a St Catharine’s spokesman said.

“A more detailed investigation is underway into the bell’s provenance as part of a wider project researching the college’s historical links to the slave trade.”

Georgetown University