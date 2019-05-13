Aid groups on the ground in north west Syria are warning of the ‘largest ever’ surge in people fleeing rebel-held areas.

Idlib province has been under aerial bombardment by the Assad regime and Russian warplanes since the end of last month, displacing tens of thousands of civilians caught up in the fighting, with monitoring groups putting the death toll at around 300 people.

The strikes targeted rebel areas within designated de-escalation zones, which were agreed upon between Turkey and Russia in 2017.

An earlier UN estimate put the number of displaced at 150,000 due to fighting in Idlib but NGOs say that number has now reached 250,000.

Many are hoping to cross the Syrian border into Turkey and then move further into Europe.

Fouad Essa, of the Violet Organization, which is on the ground in Idlib, said that the situation there was “the worst” his organisation had experienced in eight years of war.

He said IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) with no place to go were scattered across the countryside, often living in the open in mountainous areas and farms.

“The majority are sitting on open land without shelter or proper aid because they escaped the bombings with a handful of clothes, leaving most of what they had behind,” he told TRT World by phone.

The Violet Organization’s efforts so far have been focused on providing food and transferring those in need to medical centres for treatment.

But according to Essa, their work so far falls short of what is needed and crucially what will be needed if the regime offensive continues. Their task is complicated by the fact regime aircraft often target aid workers and medical staff.