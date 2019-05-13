After months of back and forth talks, Pakistan has finally secured a badly needed $6 billion ‘bailout’ loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While exact details of the deal haven’t been spelt out, the lender wants Islamabad to confront longstanding issues like low tax revenue collection and power sector reforms.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took office last August, has been criticised for dilly-dallying on IMF’s help for months in hopes that preferential loans and aid from allies can avert a balance of payment crisis. That didn’t work.

Pakistan’s economy has slowed, prices of fruits and vegetables have shot up and exporters in the key textile sector have struggled.

In sweeping changes to his cabinet last month, Khan removed finance minister Asad Umar, a close aide, and replaced him with a technocrat Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

This is the 13th time since the 1980s that Pakistan has entered an IMF programme, which will run a course of three years.

Shaikh says Pakistan needs to come up with $12 billion this year to bridge the gap between its foreign currency holdings and what is required to pay for loans and imports.

Beyond the fund

Compared to Pakistan’s total foreign debt of $90 billion, the IMF loan comes to just around $2 billion a year, which doesn’t add up to much.

But Saad Bin Ahmed, head of equities, at a Karachi-based brokerage house, says the deal helps restore the confidence of foreign investors, which is more important than the actual amount to be received from the fund.

“Entering the programme was essential because it would allow you to raise money from the other avenues,” he told TRT World.

“It gives an assurance to all the other players in the market that now you can support Pakistan because it’s getting disciplined.”

IMF loans usually come with stringent conditions. Officials indicate that Islamabad would have to phase out subsidies from its power sector, go after influential tax evaders and curb financing of militant organisations.

“Pakistan offers an opportunity to foreign investors in sectors such as food processing, energy and autos. Demand for these products hasn’t receded,” Ahmed says.

Shaikh, the finance advisor, had taken Pakistan through its most successful privatisation period in the early 2000s when he was responsible for divesting government's stake in state-owned companies.

Raise the tax

One area where the IMF has put a lot of focus is tax collection. Pakistan has for years struggled to raise its tax revenue and bring more people and organisations under the tax net.