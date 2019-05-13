WORLD
US Virgin Islands struggles to recover after hurricane Irma and Maria
With reconstruction moving slowly, residents of the US Virgin Islands express their fears that they are unprepared if there was a new hurricane.
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma is seen on Saint Martin island, in Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
May 13, 2019

More than one year and a half after hurricane Irma and Maria struck the US Virgin Islands reconstruction remains patchy. 

”When the hurricanes hit St Croix 90 percent of the properties on the island were damaged. So it’s not really surprising that work to repair them is still going on 18 months later. 

In fact, it could be years before everything gets back to normal here. And that’s assuming there are no more hurricanes.” 

Even a much smaller hurricane could cause significant devastation due to the makeshift reconstruction that has occurred. 

The 2017 hurricane left more than 3000 people dead in Puerto Rico and the response of the Trump administration has been heavily criticised. 

TRT World's John Brain reports.

