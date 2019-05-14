Investigators have found evidence showing a fire at the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven over the weekend was intentionally set.

A criminal investigation involving state and federal authorities has begun, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said on Monday. One person was inside when flames broke out, but they escaped, Alston said. No one was hurt.

The arson in the US state of Connecticut has caused "large-scale damage," the Religious Services Attache of the Turkish Consulate General in New York confirmed on Monday. The Diyanet Mosque is run by the Turkish government's Directorate of Religious Affairs which also operates mosques abroad.

The fire occurred around 4 pm local time on Sunday, the seventh day of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast and pray.

"We are taking this very serious," said New Haven interim Police Chief Otoniel Reyes. "We are working with our federal and state partners to make sure that there is no underlying issue to the greater community and to the greater religious community."

A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the perpetrators, according to officials.

No loss of life

The Turkish consulate's statement said the fire started at the mosque’s entrance and reached the third floor through the exterior side of the building.

The front of the mosque was under construction, but some areas were still being used for worship.