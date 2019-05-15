JERUSALEM — Born nine days after the birth of Israel, Mahmoud Jiddah has lived his whole life in Jerusalem. His family was forced to flee to Jordan after the Nakba – ‘catastrophe’ in Arabic – when Israel triumphantly declared itself a state. There he stayed for two years until his family was able to return to Jerusalem in 1950, after Jordan formalised its annexation of the West Bank. Returning to Jerusalem was not just a homecoming for Jiddah; remaining in the city despite the odds became a form of resistance for him.

Jiddah identifies himself as a Palestinian. His father travelled from Chad at the beginning of the 20th Century to Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. He then made a stop to visit the holy lands, which were still under Ottoman rule at the time. Looking around, he said, “What more do we need in this world?” and decided to stay and settle there.

Jiddah was born and raised in Jerusalem in a small but growing African diaspora community, hailing mostly from Nigeria, Sudan, Senegal, and Chad. They lived in areas next to the Haram Sharif – or Noble Sanctuary – that houses Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Nestled just outside the gate that sits across from the Dome of the Rock, and along the northern part of the same wall that extends south to the well-known Alburak wall, which the Israeli call Western Wall, the African community steadily grew over the years to its current number of around 350 people.

They took up menial jobs cleaning and guarding the holy precincts. “They were the best people to defend the holy sites,” he remembers. Of the different ethnic sub-communities in East Jerusalem, Jiddah says the African group is the most integrated.

They live in a small compound that passed through the rule of different authorities. Under the Mamluks, the two main buildings served as hostels for Muslim pilgrims visiting the holy lands. During the Arab revolt of the early 20th Century, Ottoman authorities turned the hostels into prisons – one of the buildings was referred to as ‘The Blood Prison’, where those condemned to death were jailed and executed.

The African community started to take up residence there in the 1930s. Until 1968, they lived in cramped quarters, often eight people to a room of 7.5 square metres. But over time the community grew along with the compound, which is currently still owned by the Islamic Waqf. They are not associated, however, with the new wave of African refugees currently facing deportation by the Israeli government.

Hailing from African roots comes with its own challenges. “We are discriminated against twice,” Jiddah says. “Once for being Palestinian and once for being black.”

The third of three boys and three girls, Jiddah lived a relatively normal life as a child. He was interested in sports, caring mostly about basketball, football, and handball. He wanted to get a proper education to make something of himself in the world. He wasn’t very interested or involved in politics.

But everything changed in 1967. It was after the Six-Day War that the Israeli occupation of Palestine began, and life as he knew it would never be the same again.

Saleh Abdel Jawad of Birzeit University in the West Bank says that the war happened very quickly. “It started on Monday, June 5 at 11 o’clock on the Jordanian front. By nine o’clock the next day there were waves of refugees. There were aerial bombardments. Israel used napalm against civilians. The situation changed from euphoria and victory to total desperation.”

He adds that the military governor of Jerusalem, Chaim Herzog, started implementing laws that would affect each part of daily life. “These were already planned by the Israeli military in 1964 before the war and were available only in Hebrew.”

By September of that year, Jiddah remembers that they had enforced a new curriculum in all schools, changing all of the books to Israeli textbooks. In response, the students and teachers boycotted the curriculum, and refused to submit to the invading authorities. Instead, for the next three to four years, teachers hired homes and turned them into schools, where they continued to teach their regular curriculum to their students.

Jiddah decided to join the resistance against the Israeli occupation, in an attempt to return to the life he had once known. He was arrested on September 5, 1968, and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison. Israel has Jiddah and his cousin Ali listed as terrorists. The two of them planned attacks against Israeli forces that had taken over their towns. The Jiddahs called it their right to resist.

After serving 17 of those years, he was released early through the Jibril Exchange prisoner swap in 1985. A couple of years later, he was arrested again after joining in the First Intifada, spending another year in prison for what Israel called “renewed activity”.