There are not many Afghans who make it to the cover of France’s best selling magazine but in October 2018, Ahmad Massoud managed just that.

Paris Match ran a long profile of Ahmad with the headline: “The heir of the lion”

In many ways, it was a rekindling of the French fascination with his father Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the 'Lion of Panjshir', the legendary Afghan mujahideen leader who fought the Soviets in the 1980s and then the Taliban in the 1990s.

In the last year and a half, the Belgian national broadcaster 19 Trente, AFP, BBC, and France 24 have all run pieces talking about his father’s legacy and how Afghanistan’s hopes now rest upon the younger Massoud.

The world’s media observes him with piqued curiosity, not just for his leadership potential but also the dashing looks he inherited from his father.

Two of the world’s foremost Afghan experts, Steve Coll and Sandy Gall, have also become advocates for Ahmad in front of global leaders.

Massoud says that he has shunned politics so far and spends a lot of his time running the Massoud Foundation, a charitable organisation that works all over Afghanistan.

Analysts like Coll have concluded that as the situation grows more desperate in Afghanistan, more and more people will be knocking on Massoud’s door hoping he is finally persuaded to take up his father’s mantle.

‘My father was the first person to negotiate with the Taliban’

I have known Ahmad for the better part of a decade. In that time he has graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst (RMAS), one of the world’s best military schools, and finished his education in War Studies at King's College London.

Ahmad is the oldest of Ahmad Shah Massoud's children and the only son among five daughters.

We recently spent hours discussing the Taliban, both through his father’s lens and now, as he immerses himself entirely into Afghan political society.

As both the Afghan government and the US try to sit down and negotiate with the Taliban, Ahmad offers an insight few can compete with. He has first-hand knowledge about the negotiations between his father and the Taliban that few are aware of.

"My father was the first person to negotiate with the Taliban when they were perched on the gates of Kabul,” he narrates, continuing:

“He went without any bodyguards and weapons to meet the Taliban, he prayed and spent a couple of hours with the Taliban leaders. He said you want Islamic law, so do we, but we must not use force, Afghanistan has already seen a lot of bloodshed.”

With peace talks between the Taliban and the Americans now a semi-permanent feature of the news cycle, Ahmad realises that intra-Afghan talks are far more critical than those between the Taliban and US.

The younger Massoud believes that once the Americans leave, it will be up to the Afghans to sit down and work out a viable governance system and that each faction must do so independently without foreign influence.

“My father was (open) to a power-sharing agreement but one that did not involve any outside interference and influence,” Ahmad tells TRT World.

'His belief was simple, we fought the Soviets for ten years. Why should we take (orders) from other countries that clearly had influence and fighters with the Taliban," he adds.

However, Ahmad can’t help recalling his father’s experience negotiating with the Taliban whenever the issue of the current peace negotiations comes up.

“My father came back depressed and said there is no way to talk to them, and it is either their way or war - no compromise.”

There is no love lost between Ahmad and the armed movement that has led an 18-year-long campaign against the Afghan government.

Ahmad studied the Taliban for his undergraduate and postgraduate dissertation and views them as a criminal franchise network engaged in drugs, kidnapping, and other organised crime.

Islamic perspective

Ahmad has also spent time looking at the Taliban from an Islamic perspective, studying the faith and meeting Islamic scholars from across the Arab world and Turkey.

Massoud's father's legacy lives on in capitals far away from Kabul. In Cairo, Algiers, and even in Riyadh, where locals welcome Ahmad with open arms telling him that he reminds them of his father.

They tell Ahmad his father was right about the Arab extremists who came to fight in Afghanistan, and who later became vanguards of an international terrorist threat.

Ahmed Shah Massoud was one of the first people to warn Arab and Western intelligence agencies about the threat.

“These people shall return home one day to fight you, you must stop sending them to Afghanistan,” Ahmad recalls his father saying.

Ahmad works with the senior Islamic Scholars from Afghanistan to look at the historiography of Islam not just in Afghanistan, but Central and South Asia.

His goal is to look at how Afghans can use a common bond to bring Islamic scholars together.

“We never had religious extremism and intolerance in this region before the 1970s. What binds the Muslims of Central Asia, South Asia and Turkey is the Hanafi Madhab of Sunni Islam,” he says.

“This was hijacked with the coming of the Arab fighters into Afghanistan and Pakistan in the 1980s.”

Ahmad believes that Muslims had traditionally not waged internecine warfare on religious grounds in Central Asia, instead they waged war based on power and money.

The wars of the last thirty years, however, are new phenomena with respect to their use of theology to justify conflict. He believes in overcoming this theology, a relearning of regional historical theology is key.

“I talk to everyone, including Taliban leaders who are ready to come on a common regional platform, and Turkey can play a leading role in this."

‘Afghanistan needs education, harmony with its neighbours’

It is a heavy burden that Ahmad carries.