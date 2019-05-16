Ten people have been charged in connection with malicious software attacks that infected tens of thousands of computers and caused more than $100 million in financial losses, US and European authorities announced on Thursday.

The malware, which enabled cybercriminals from Eastern Europe to take remote control of infected computers and siphon funds from victims' bank accounts, targeted companies and institutions across all sectors of American life. Victims included a Washington law firm, a church in Texas, a furniture business in California and a casino in Mississippi.

The defendants come from six nations and several are awaiting prosecution in Europe. An 11th defendant in a related case was extradited to the US from Bulgaria in 2016 and pleaded guilty last month in federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Thursday's case was brought.

The charges include conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Though the Justice Department has pursued multiple malware prosecutions in recent years against foreign hackers, this case stands out as a model of international collaboration, said Scott Brady, the United States attorney in Pittsburgh.

How to prosecute cybercrime?

Instead of seeking the immediate extradition of all 10 defendants — an often cumbersome process that can take years of negotiations, even in countries that have treaties with the US — prosecutors will first bring charges against several of them in the East European countries of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.