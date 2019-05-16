CALABAR, Nigeria — Okon Etim Effiom is still haunted by his past in Bakassi peninsula, 40 kilometres away from Calabar, the capital of southern Nigeria’s Cross River State.

Fishermen used to pay to hire Effiom’s wooden fishing boats. Sometimes they gave him some portion of their catch.

He had plenty of fish, periwinkle snails, shrimps, crayfish, lobsters, and crabs for his family’s consumption and for sale at local markets.

“Fishermen were making a lot of money, and buyers came from different towns to buy the fish and shellfish in our market, dry them and shift them to where they would be sold,” he recalls.

The Bakassi peninsula lies in the Gulf of Guinea and is rich in fish, oil and gas reserves. Around 90 percent of the peninsula’s estimated 300,000 population are Nigerians who were mostly in the fishing industry. Nigerians from states like Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Abia and Delta, also live there.

Change of fortune

A formal handover ceremony in Calabar in mid-August 2008 shattered the lives of the majority of the peninsula’s residents.

As flags exchanged hands between Nigerian and Cameroonian authorities, so did the fortunes of the population in Bakassi, where many of the people are from the Efik ethnic group, which doubles as a lingua franca across Cross River.

It was at this ceremony that Nigeria officially transferred authority over the territory to Cameroon in agreement with a 2002 ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which upheld Cameroon’s claims to Bakassi peninsula.

In the immediate aftermath of the handover, tens of thousands of Nigerian fishermen and their families, including Effiom, fled Bakassi to nearby towns in Cross River State.

Akwa Ibom, for instance, received at least 100,000 displaced Bakassi residents by September 2008. Other states like Bayelsa came in and took their people back.

“Our farmland, our gods, our ancestral homes, our culture, our institution, and our dignity were lost after the handover,” a former Bakassi chief Etim Okon Ene tells TRT World.

“Life has been really difficult for us here.”

A disputed territory

Ownership of this swampy area had been highly contested between Nigeria and Cameroon in the years that followed independence in 1960. The maritime and land boundaries were yet to be completed, and attempts to do so had faltered continuously.

The presence of oil and gas in the peninsula, it seemed, exacerbated existing tensions. Nigeria was already extracting oil from the peninsula, and Cameroon, by the late 1980s, was making inroads into the oil export market.

By December 1993, after Nigeria sent troops to occupy most of the territory, fighting between the armies of both countries resulted in violence and the killings of dozens of people.

Some months later, Cameroon complained to the ICJ, asking the court to determine the whole maritime and land boundary from Lake Chad in the north to the Gulf of Guinea in the south, covering about 2,300 km of the land border.

The ICJ began to examine colonial-era records, holding judicial debates as they pored over maps and records. By October 2002, the court ruled in favour of Cameroon -- a judgement that was partly influenced by a 1913 treaty between former colonial powers Britain and Germany which, indeed, showed that the area belonged to Cameroon.

Nigeria initially kicked against this judgement, but later accepted it would adhere to the terms laid out by the ruling after former Secretary-General of the United Nations Kofi Annan brokered meetings with the head of states of Nigeria and Cameroon between September and November 2002.

This culminated in the establishment of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC), which was saddled with demarcating land and maritime boundaries. The CNMC was backed by the UN and was chaired by Ahmedou Ould-Adballah, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative at the UN Office for West Africa.

Negotiations gathered further momentum with the two countries signing the so-called Greentree Agreement in the June 2006, with Nigeria accepting to transfer authority of the disputed territory over to Cameroon.

Two months later, Nigeria withdrew over 3,000 troops but continued to control some parts of the peninsula until June 2008 in line with the pact. This gave Nigerian nationals the chance to return and resettle in Nigeria, become Cameroonian citizens or continue to stay in Bakassi as resident aliens in Cameroon.

The struggles in Nigeria

Okon Etim Effiom and his family wanted to stay back, but had to leave Bakassi because “things changed immediately” after the handover.