Indian troops and rebels clashed in two separate gun battles in India-administered Kashmir on Thursday, leaving five rebels, two government soldiers and two civilians dead, and triggering anti-India protests, officials and residents said.

The first gun battle broke out in a neighborhood in southern Pulwama town as police and soldiers scoured the area looking for rebels, said Col Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman. He said as troops began conducting searches, they came under heavy gunfire, leading to a clash that killed three rebel fighters and a soldier.

A civilian was also killed and his brother was wounded during the fighting, police said. Two soldiers were also injured.

Indian army behind 'human shield'?

Locals said Indian troops used residents as "human shield" and damaged one civilian home with explosives.

Villagers said a civilian, who they identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar, 32, was killed after Indian soldiers sent him to search a house where rebels were believed to be hiding.

Villagers in the area have complained before about the Indian army using civilians in searches.

A police spokesman said Dar was killed in indiscriminate firing by the rebels and denied he had been sent on a search.

After the clash, villagers threw rocks at security forces, who responded with teargas, while lawyers in the state's high court went on strike in protest over Dar's death.

The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the rebels despite the security lockdown in the area.

Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at protesters, who threw stones at them. No one was immediately reported injured in the street clashes.