While China holds a significant trade surplus compared to the United States, its leaders have kept mostly silent about the escalating trade war between the two countries.

The tides are turning, and China is suddenly taking a public stand rooted in strident nationalism.

“If you want to talk, our door is wide open,” said a popular anchor in a viral clip from China’s most-watched news show.

“If you want to fight, we’ll fight you to the end,” he said.

The sudden aggressive tone comes on the back of an intensifying trade war, and a flurry of accusations.

Only last week, US diplomats accused China of turning their back on a draft agreement to end the trade war that was nearly completed.

China in turn hit back, accusing the US of making unreasonable demands. The political fall-out forced President Trump’s hand on May 10 into raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports, ratcheting up tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent.

Shortly afterwards, Trump tweeted:

Less than an hour later, China increased tariffs on nearly $60 billion in US exports.

The US trade representative quickly hit back by launching the process to apply tariffs an all Chinese imports.

If carried through to the end, this could result in nearly a 25 percent tariff on $560 billion in Chinese exports to the US annually.

On the flip side, the US could face tariffs on $180 billion in yearly exports to China, alongside other applied tariffs from as far back as July 2018.

But what does it all risk?

Many economists believe that China’s economic growth for 2019 could fall by about half a percentage point to 6 percent, a significant downgrade for the country of 1.38 billion that has seen nearly uninterrupted growth for almost a decade.

In the US, higher prices are immediately set to hit harder, particularly among lower income families and farmers.

Short-term gain, long-term pain