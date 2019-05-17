Mahmoud Abu al Fida has left his life behind several times. The Syrian regime, aided by Russia, launched an intense aerial bombing on his neighbourhood in Eastern Ghouta from March 22 to April 7 last year.

Moving from shelter to shelter wasn't easy. Fida, 27, survived four more relentless air attacks carried out by both the regime and Russia.

Although he left Eastern Ghouta on March 22 last year, the deadly air campaign followed him to Idlib as well. Rebel-held Idlib is the last bastion for all those Syrians who stood up against the rule of Bashar al Assad in 2011. Under the Astana peace process, Assad and his ally Russia are bound to observe a ceasefire so as to give peace and conflict resolution a chance.

But the Assad regime and Russia are now closing in on Idlib province, home to at least three million people, violating the spirit of the Astana accord and causing yet another large-scale displacement.

Since April 30, at least 300 airstrikes and artillery shells have targeted de-escalation areas, including Idlib, resulting in the killing of 460 civilians, including children and women, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The distressed residents of Idlib have just one option left — the Turkish-controlled Afrin district. Fearing the extension of the regime's military operation towards the heart of Idlib and the west of rebel-controlled Aleppo, many Syrians have already moved to Afrin, as they feel secure under Turkish military cover.

Fida is among those who decided to take perhaps his final refuge in Afrin. “I had to rent a car, although I only had $20 on me,” he told TRT World. “The driver asked for $35. We reached an agreement to barter the blankets and foam mattresses I had for the remaining amount.”

Fida said the nine-year war has not only produced victims and survivors but also a large network of people who exploit others in times of crisis. He calls them "crisis traders."

“I asked the driver to drive carefully because my uncle is still suffering from last year's injuries, but the driver responded angrily and said 'we must drive fast, don’t you see the warplanes hovering above us all the time? We are not going on a vacation'.”

Fida’s wife and two children and his uncle Abdullah al Asali arrived in Afrin on May 8. "My friend is temporarily hosting us for now,” he said.

Life has thrown a new set of challenges in Afrin. The absence of refugee settlements has compelled the displaced people to take up rented apartments. They received a setback with exorbitant house rents: a small squalid room costs at least $75 a month and a decent two-bedroom apartment around $300.

Although Fida is lucky to have a friend hosting him along with his family of four, he'll soon have to navigate the expensive real estate market.

He's content though that he and his family could perform Ramadan in a secure zone, insusceptible to airstrikes and loud explosions.