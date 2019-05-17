Missouri's Republican-led House on Friday passed sweeping legislation designed to survive court challenges, which would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

If enacted, the ban would be among the most restrictive in the US. It includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Doctors would face five to 15 years in prison for violating the eight-week cutoff. Women who receive abortions wouldn't be prosecuted.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill.

Abortion-rights supporters in the House chanted, "when you lie, people die" and "women's rights are human rights" before being escorted from the chamber. Outside, they shouted "shame, shame, shame" after lawmakers voted 110-44 for the bill.

Several women dressed as characters from the "The Handmaid's Tale" watched the debate silently. The Margaret Atwood book and subsequent Hulu TV series depicts a dystopian future where fertile women are forced to breed.

The Missouri legislation comes after Alabama's governor signed a bill on Wednesday making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Supporters say the Alabama bill is meant to conflict with the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationally in hopes of sparking a court case that might prompt the current panel of more conservative justices to revisit abortion rights.

Missouri Republicans are taking a different approach.

GOP Rep. Nick Schroer said his legislation is "made to withstand judicial challenges and not cause them."