Gunmen kill at least 11 at bar in Brazil
Seven men stormed a bar in the northern city of Belem and opened fire, killing six women and five men, according to local media.
Policemen are seen at a site where, according to local media, an armed group entered and opened fire at a bar, killing and wounding its patrons, in Belem, Para state, Brazil May 19, 2019. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 20, 2019

A gang of gunmen roared up to a bar in Belem city in Brazil's northern Pará state and opened fire, killing six women and five men on Sunday afternoon, media reports said. 

State officials would confirm only that "a massacre" occurred but gave no details.

The G1 news website said police reported that seven gunmen were involved in the attack, which also wounded one person. 

The news outlet said the attackers arrived at the bar on one motorcycle and in three cars.

In late March, the federal government sent National Guard troops to Belém to reinforce security in the city for 90 days.

A Pará state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, said only: "A massacre is confirmed." 

State communications officials stopped answering phone calls. 

Military and civil police in Pará state also did not answer phone calls or respond to emails.

SOURCE:AP
