KARACHI— Mukaram Ali, a 28-year-old madrassa student, graduated on May 5, completing a seven-year course following the 18th-century syllabus on Islamic studies. His relatives and neighbours visited his house in Karachi's low-income neighbourhood Orangi Town to congratulate him on his feat.

“I know tough time is ahead," Ali told TRT World. "It would be difficult to find a job in current circumstances."

The Pakistani government, mainly under pressure from the international community, has continuously been making efforts to regulate madrassas - some of them are accused of promoting radical ideologies and having links with terrorist networks – and bring them under the government's control.

Most recently, on April 30, military spokesman Major-General Asif Ghafoor told reporters more than 30,000 madrassas will soon be brought into the "mainstream" fold and overseen by the ministry of education. “An Islamic education will continue to be provided but there will be no hate speech,” Ghafoor said.

His call – not the first from a Pakistan official – demonstrated decades of the government's anxiety around madrassas. But at the same time, they are indispensable in South Asian societies. Deeply entrenched in Pakistan's Muslim-majority society, the religious schools are the only option available to millions of children from economically poor communities.

“For centuries, the madrassas in the sub-continent are passing along the heritage of Islamic knowledge to future generations,” said Maulana Tahla Rehmani, a religious scholar and official of the Jamia Uloom Islami, the country’s leading seminary in Karachi.

Ali graduated from the same seminary, where courses ranging from the memorisation of the Holy Quran to specialisation in Arabic literature and Islamic jurisprudence are offered.

Rehmani said that with times changing, the seminary is trying to include some "worldly knowledge" so that the students can survive in "modern pluralistic societies".

Independent researchers and madrassa bodies however regularly raise questions over the government’s intentions behind the centuries-old institution, raising doubts about whether the motive is to assuage Western fears and misconceptions about Islamic knowledge being regressive and fuel for violent armed groups.

“We need to think beyond terrorism-based reforms,” said Azmat Abbas, a researcher and author of Madrassa mirage: A contemporary history of Islamic schools in Pakistan. “Factors such as free education, respect for Islamic knowledge and teachers, active role in community life, preservation of tradition and the use of charity make the madrassas unique institutions.”

In Ali’s case, enrolling him in a madrassa was his parents’ choice. His father – a daily-waged textile worker – was elated when Ali was accepted into the seminary. “It is our faith that a scholar who memorises the Holy Quran would take 10 persons of his or her family to heaven,” Ali's father said.

But the madrassa have almost always faced a range of criticism, from sticking to old concepts to having links with terror groups and offering differing worldviews, limited economic and academic opportunities.

“Many issues of concern, knotted to the madrassas, are based on politics rather than any facets inherent in the system,”Abbas told TRT World.

The popularity of madrassas, he said, has grown over the years. They are seen as institutions of upward mobility by the poorest of the poor and orphans, as most of the madrassas offer free education, food, and shelter.

According to various reports, there are at least 4.1 million students enrolled in several thousands of seminaries throughout Pakistan. Almost all of these madrassas are privately funded and fall outside the government's control.

As there has long been a concern that the madrassas produce unskilled graduates who espouse intolerant misinterpretations of Islam, many organised attempts have already been made to "modernise" them.