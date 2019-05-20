Washington has decided to make a move for its long-drummed peace plan for Palestinians and Israelis through an “economic workshop” that aims to rally wealthy investors from Europe and the Middle East in Bahrain next month to lay out a financial plan.

Nine months ago, US President Donald Trump pledged that his administration would come up with a concrete plan, which he referred to as the “deal of the century”.

Since then, however, there has been no clear disclosure about details of the ambitious plan, making many experts suspicious on the true intentions of the Trump administration, which has been well-known with its strong, pro-Israeli stances.

Trump’s plan has been developed and will have been apparently implemented by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and his senior adviser, who is also a wealthy Jewish-American businessman with close relations to Israel’s hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Economic progress can only be achieved with a solid economic vision and if the core political issues are resolved. We look forward to presenting our vision on ways to bridge the core political issues very soon,” Kushner said.

Despite Kushner’s emphasis on the importance of resolving “core political issues”, there will be no discussion on them at the Bahrain meeting, according to American officials.

Palestinian authorities have also said that they have not been discussed about the meeting at all. Palestinian Authority said that it will boycott the meeting.

A regional economic plan?

The location of the meeting, Bahrain, also tells part of the story.

Beside Netanyahu, who indicated that Israel will annex the West Bank like it did the Golan Heights from Syria, Kushner’s staunch allies have been Saudi-UAE alliance, which leads the Gulf bloc against the Iran-led Resistance Front in the Middle East, to date.

Kushner wants to use the Gulf money to fund its allies in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, building a regional package that will include investments in Gaza and the West Bank, according to US officials. Diplomats and deputies think that the US goal for the regional package is valued at nearly $70 billion, according to The New York Times.

Trump and Kushner have mostly followed an agenda, which prioritises economic argument over political causes. As a result, the Bahrain meeting has been designed to address economic issues first, bringing up a coalition that will then go after political problems.