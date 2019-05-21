They have stopped during Ramadan, but the Arabs of Deir Ezzor will be back on the streets to protest against the America-backed SDF.

They accuse the SDF of rampant looting, illegal beatings, and arrests, and selling locally-extracted oil to the Syrian regime.

Mohammad, one of the protestors from the town of Shihel in the province, asked TRT World to protect his identity as he fears possible incarceration and certain ill-treatment by the Kurd-dominated SDF were they to find out he spoke to the press. He said that SDF’s tactics increasingly remind the people of Bashar al Assad's security apparatus.

“We've been protesting against SDF's arbitrary arrests, home raids that resemble the regime's intelligence raids,” he said. “Security situation has deteriorated and the civic services are quite bad.”

In addition to experiencing a low standard of living, the Arabs feel that the control of the oil business has slipped into the hands of SDF. Arab tribes have dominated Deir Ezzor for generations and derived benefits from their crude-rich lands. However, they allege that the SDF is not only selling their oil to the Syrian regime but also spending the earnings in Kurd-dominated areas such as Hasakeh while denying the disaffected people of Deir Ezzor their fair share.

“They steal hundreds of oil barrels from Deir Ezzor and take it to Hasakeh. While the Kurds get the oil at subsidised rates, for us it is expensive, even though it is our resource” said Mohammad. “PYD's tanks smuggle this oil to regime’s refineries,” he added.

Badea Abu Janah, a local activist with the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, backed the claim.

“It's not a secret that oil has been sold to the regime by the SDF,” he said. “It's done under the supervision of the SDF's high leaders, more accurately YPG/PYD's leaders. Hundreds of oil tanks have been sent to Hasakeh, part of them is sold to the regime and the other part goes to an unknown destination.”

The SDF is largely made up of the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is considered a terrorist group by both the US and Turkey.

Protesters say the tanks end up at a refinery in Homs, which is back under the control of the Syrian regime. They say the SDF sells the oil to the Qatirji group, sanctioned by the US and EU, which in turn supplies it to the refinery.

Joshua Landis, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, said that if the US did not act to stop its allies, it could end up hurting its own policies.