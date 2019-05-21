Last week, the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al Sarraj, had talks in Brussels with Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, and the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, to discuss the conflict in Libya.

Although the Presidential Council head was trying to rally the EU to his side, both Mogherini and Tusk told him that all parties had to implement an immediate ceasefire and re-commit to negotiations, in accordance with the plan put forward by the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame.

To the frustration of the Libyanprime minister, the EU foreign ministers did not make a statement calling on the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by General Khalifa Haftar, to withdraw to positions occupied before the eastern commander launched a military campaign on the Libyan capital on April 4. Such an omission has been taken by Haftar’s supporters as a diplomatic victory for the LNA.

The EU ministers’ statement “failed to call on Haftar to return his forces to their point of origin and equated Haftar with Sarraj, which Sarraj had requested the international community not do”, Sami Zaptia, owner of the English-language newspaper Libya Herald, told VOA News.

The ministers also did not grant the unequivocal condemnation of Haftar’s assault on Tripoli that Sarraj has been looking for.

The EU gave the very same response to the Libyan PM two weeks ago when he was touring European capitals seeking to restore backing in the face of an offensive that crashed the UN-mediated peace talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced the strongest line, encouraging an unconditional ceasefire which equated to accepting the military advances made by Haftar since starting his attack on Tripoli.

“The internationally-recognised government wanted to reassert legitimacy, and it also wanted to push for a conditional ceasefire based on return of Haftar’s forces to prior positions. That clearly didn’t work out,” commented Emad Badi, a researcher and political analyst who specialises in Libya.

The outcome of the visits to Rome, Berlin, Paris and London made Sarraj appear weakened while the EU has remained inactive and deeply divided on the Libyan file.

“Sarraj’s trip to Europe is ill-thought: GNA’s political capital is at its lowest since inception while EU is fraught with divisions regarding how to handle the war around Tripoli”, the Libya analyst wrote in a tweet on May 7.

In contrast, Otman Gajiji, an elections and local governance specialist based in Tripoli, opined that the European diplomatic trip by the Libyan Premier was “useful” since the EU was united in calling for a ceasefire and endorsing a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

He however acknowledged that the GNA’s performance in reaction to the launch of the LNA operation in Tripoli was ineffective.

“The GNA wasn’t prepared to the assault, its response was very slow. I wish they had stepped in long time ago”, stated Gajiji, who is also the former chairman of the Libyan High National Election Commission (HNEC) and of the Central Commission of Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE).

The leader of the Tripoli government, nonetheless, secured recognition during his round of visits and is considered to date the Libyan ‘interlocutor’ backed by the United Nations and European Union.

Sarraj's tour followed a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Haftar last month, in which he praised the renegade general for fighting “terrorism” in an apparent reversal of US support for the Tripoli government.

Earlier in April, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had demanded “the immediate halt” of Haftar’s military offensive, and the “return to the status quo ante positions”.

The GNA has rejected any ceasefire unless Haftar pulls his troops from the outskirts of Tripoli.

Alice Alunni, a PhD researcher at Durham University with a focus on Libya, believes that Sarraj went to Europe to suss out political support from the EU powers in light of Trump’s call to Haftar.

Support that has been gradually “dwindling”, in her view, as the GNA has proved much weaker, repeatedly failing to impose its authority over militias in Tripoli since it came into being in 2016. This became particularly noticeable in September 2018, amid fighting between rival armed groups in and around Tripoli when the GNA looked incapable of controlling the capital.

“It’s clear by now that Sarraj has no actual control over militias nor he’s able to interact with them”, the Libya researcher observed. “He won’t be in a strong position to get the militias to accept an unconditional ceasefire which they perceive as a move that would consolidate Haftar’s status.”

“I envisage the GNA is slowly making its exit from the scene”, she anticipated.