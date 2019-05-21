The far-right and anti-Muslim Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) announced its support last Saturday for a vote of no confidence against Chancellor Sebastian Kurz from the centre-right People’s Party (OeVP).

"It would be almost naive of Kurz to assume that we [FPOe] have no mistrust of him after the mistrust of Kurz against us," the resigning far-right Interior Minister Herbert Kickl said.

The minister is known for coining derogatory and anti-Muslim slogans such as “Home instead of Islam” and “More courage for our Viennese blood”.

On Monday evening, Chancellor Kurz announced that he would propose the dismissal of Kickl to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Kickl and the FPOe, he said, did not have the "necessary sensitivity" in dealing with the purported video which shows the FPOe Leader and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache offering 'government contracts' to a supposed Russian oligarch's niece.

In response to Kurz's move, all FPOe ministers resigned and withdrew support from the OeVP-led government.