Break your Ramadan fast with freshly-served Tacos in California
In a gesture of building bridges, a non-profit group in California called "Latino-Muslim Unity" has been mobilizing food trucks to nearby mosques to serve tacos for those breaking their fast in the holy month of Ramadan.
Tacos, one of the most popular meals within the Latino community, are being served right outside a mosque in California, US. / TRTWorld
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 22, 2019

A non-profit group in California has taken upon itself the task of serving freshly-prepared tacos to the Muslims at the time of Iftar in the Islamic holy month of of Ramadan.

"Latino-Muslim Unity" mixes traditions from different communities in order to form local coalitions.

Throughout Ramadan, the group is mobilizing food trucks to nearby mosques to serve tacos for those breaking their fast in order to promote a tighter community.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Los Angeles.

