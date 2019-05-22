The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is rewriting part of his country’s history. One example of this hit screens this month across the Arabic-speaking world.

Al Assouf, a popular show on Saudi-owned MBC network, has dramatised the events of 1979 during what is known as the Siege of Mecca.

That was when a group of rebels led by Juhayman al Uteybi, a hardliner with bedouin roots, had occupied Islam’s holiest site — the Grand Mosque (Kaaba).

For two weeks there was an intense gunfight in which snipers holed up in the minarets of the sacred mosque picked off government soldiers below. The smell of gunpowder pervaded the air for days, armoured vehicles rolled in and blood smeared the grounds of a city where it is forbidden to kill even a bird.

Between 100 and 1000 people were killed in the battle to capture the renegade band of young men who believed in the coming of Mehdi (the Messiah) and purifying Islam from “western influence”.

The confusion over the exact number of dead, even 40 years later, is partly due to the tight control Saudi authorities exercise over any sort of information related to the matter. The siege has remained a taboo subject until recently.

“This is the first time we are seeing a state-approved story that is really hammering on the insurgents,” says Ryan Bohl, a middle east analyst at Stratfor.

“The siege of Mecca is being discussed now because it’s part of the drive to try and suck out the energy of the old Wahhabi religious establishment,” he told TRT World.

The 33-year-old crown prince, or MBS as he is commonly known, is adamant in telling the world that the 1979 siege along with other regional developments such as the Iranian Revolution was a turning point in the kingdom’s history.

Prior to those watershed events “we were living a very normal life like the rest of the gulf countries; women were driving cars, there were movie theaters in Saudi Arabia,” the prince told CBS network in a 2018 interview.

Assertions like these are part of a narrative that shows Saudi Arabia as a liberal society up until that fateful year.

But people who have closely studied Saudi politics reject such an explanation. And it was none other Jamal Khashoggi, the slain Saudi journalist, who was among the first to point to the dichotomy in this narrative.

In an article written for the Washington Post, just months before his assassination and a few days after the CBS interview, he wrote Saudi women weren’t driving cars in the 1970s and the theatres were a makeshift affair operating under constant fear of the religious police.

“MBS would like to advance a new narrative for my country’s recent history, one that absolves the government of any complicity in the adoption of strict Wahhabi doctrine.”

Al Assouf is at the forefront of beaming Bin Salman’s make-believe image into millions of homes.