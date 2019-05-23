The US has further escalated tensions with Turkey, threatening its NATO ally with removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Program and sanctions if Ankara goes ahead with its purchase of Russian S-400 defence system from Moscow.

Turkey has repeatedly stated that the S-400 agreement is a done deal that cannot be cancelled, reminding Washington that Ankara, an essential component of the F-35 production process, has invested billions of dollars in participating in the program.

Several anonymous US State Department officials say Turkey has just two weeks to decide on the S-400 issue to avoid facing the consequences, which include its termination from the F-35 program.

“We underscore that Turkey will face very real and negative consequences if it completes its S-400 delivery,” one of the State Department officials said.

“NATO countries need to procure military equipment that is interoperable with NATO systems. A Russian system would not meet that standard,” the official added.

But the Turkish defence department has other thoughts about both the US threat for removal from the program and the interoperability issue between S-400s and F-35s.

“They cannot kick us out from the program, which has the participation of nine countries, without getting the consent of all the members,” a Turkish defence department official said.

“There are no articles in the agreement regulating the removal of a participant country from the program,” the official, who requested anonymity, told TRT World.

Because of the lack of regulations in the agreement, he concludes that Turkey cannot be removed from the program.

Meanwhile, the Turkish defence department continues its preparations to receive F-35s in November and expects to receive the delivery of S-400s from Russia in June, the official also said.

When asked about what Turkey would do if the US refuses to delivery of the F-35s, Turkish deputy foreign minister Yavuz Selim Kiran said that Ankara will not conduct its policy over assumptions.

“There have been no disruption in terms of delivery of F-35s [to Turkey]. Our pilots have been still receiving their training [in the US],” Kiran said.