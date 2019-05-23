Tornadoes killed at least three people in south-west Missouri and slammed into the state capital just before midnight on Wednesday, with rescue workers in Jefferson City searching into the morning for the injured, officials said.

The St Louis office of the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that reported twisters hit near Joplin, Missouri, late Wednesday, and local media including the Joplin Globe reported at least three dead.

No other information about the deaths was immediately available from officials early Thursday.

The NWS reported that a "massive" twister also hit the southeastern part of Jefferson City, damaging buildings, toppling trees and power lines and tossing around parked cars.

The service reported that a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was seen over Jefferson City at 11:43 pm on Wednesday, moving northeast at 64 kilometres per hour (40 mph).

The capital city is located 209 km (130 miles) west of St Louis.