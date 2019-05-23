Saudi Arabia is on course to execute more people this year than any other year this decade, according to rights groups.

The European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) says that Riyadh has carried out 107 death sentences already in 2019, putting it on course to surpass its decade high of 158 confirmed executions in 2015.

This year’s figure is set to rise amid reports that the country is preparing to execute several Islamic scholars, including Salman al Odah, Awad al Qarni, and Ali al Omari.

The numbers for this year, like years before, include opposition figures, as well as people convicted of crimes, such as drug trafficking, murder, and armed robbery.

Rights groups, such as Amnesty International, have repeatedly condemned Riyadh over its use of capital punishment, and the method of executions used, which can include beheading followed by crucifixion.

However, the number of executions has risen in the latter half of the present decade, with figures regularly hitting three digits.

2019

ESOHR says 107 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia so far in 2019 with Amnesty putting the number at 104.

Most notably, 37 people - mostly from the country’s Shia minority - were executed in one go in April. They included at least one person who was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged offense.

Abdulkareem al Hawaj was arrested over his alleged involvement in anti-government protests at the age of just 16.

Under international law, it is illegal to execute anybody who was under the age of 18 when an offense is alleged to have taken place.

Amnesty called the killings a “bloody execution spree”.

2018

Riyadh executed 149 people in 2018. They included Indonesian national Tuti Tursilawati, who was convicted of killing her employer in 2011 in what she said was self defence after experiencing sexual abuse.

The Indonesian government was not informed of her execution beforehand.

2017

In 2017, Saudi Arabia executed 146 people, according to Amnesty. Rights groups claimed that the corpses of a Yemeni gang executed for murder and robbery were dangled from a helicopter as a warning to other criminals.

2016

Saudi authorities executed at least 154 people in 2016, including 47 people in one day, the largest mass execution in the country since the 1980s.