The decades-long dispute between Britain and Mauritius over the Indian Ocean archipelago of the Chagos Islands remains unsolved, but the campaign for an end to the British rule continues.

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to demand that Britain end its “colonial administration” of the Chagos Islands, which includes a US air base, and return them to Mauritius.

A total of 116 countries voted in favour of the resolution, presented by African countries, that urged Britain to “withdraw its colonial administration” from the Chagos Islands within six months.

Only six countries, including Britain, the United States, Israel, and Australia, voted against the measure in the assembly, while 56 nations abstained, including Canada, France and Germany.

The resolution is part of a wider campaign and comes three months after the International Criminal Court decided that Britain had illegally split Mauritius and the islands, and should give up the control of the islands.

After Britain rejected the court ruling, Mauritius turned to the United Nations.

Although the General Assembly resolution is not legally binding, it does carry some weight in international politics.

After colonisation by France in the 19th Century, the island chain was given to Britain and in 1903 it merged the islands with Mauritius.

In 1965, just three years before the independence of Mauritius, Britain separated the Chagos Islands and kept them under British control.

The UK then leased the islands to the US for 50 years and Washington has since built a military base on them.

To make way for the base, the indigenous population was forcibly uprooted, expelled, and prevented from returning.