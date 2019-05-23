Indian democracy, the largest in the world, has long been tainted with the presence of criminals in parliament. The election in 2019 is going to be no different.

As the marathon election draws to an end on Thursday, a disturbing reality is setting in: many members of the parliament at the central and state level face criminal charges ranging from rape to murder.

After the last election in 2014, a third, or 34 percent, of the 543 MPs elected to parliament were accused of different bone-chilling crimes.

In this election one in five candidates faces a criminal case, a figure higher than the previous year. How many thugs have actually ended up in the parliament will be known once the results are officially announced.

The figures are based on the report of Association for Democratic Reforms, an Indian NGO that works on electoral transparency.

The increase in the criminalisation of Indian politics coincides with the rise of violent Hindu nationalism that Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promoted since coming to power in 2014.

There is no dearth of accounts and reports pointing to attacks on India’s minorities, especially Muslims.

As per the law, a candidate convicted of a serious crime and sentenced to two years of jail time, cannot stand in the elections. But the overburdened Indian courts take years to pronounce judgements, allowing the accused to join the electoral race and even win.

Such criminals can be found across party lines. According to estimates, some 40 percent of BJP’s candidates are facing criminal charges.

The main opposition Congress is a little behind with 39 percent of its candidates facing criminal charges.

In recent weeks, police have seized cash and liquor worth hundreds of millions of dollars, which politicians were using to bribe voters.