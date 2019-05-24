At least 29 detainees were killed and 19 police officers were wounded in a confrontation in a cellblock in central Venezuela in what a state official called a failed escape attempt, but human rights groups described as a massacre.

The incident took place in the town of Acarigua in a municipal police cellblock in the central state of Portuguesa.

"There was an attempted escape and a fight broke out among(rival) gangs," Portuguesa Citizen Security Secretary Oscar Valero told reporters. "With police intervention to prevent the escape, well, there were 29 deaths," he said, adding that some 355 people were being held in the cellblock.

Detainees detonated three grenades, which wounded 19 police officers, he said. Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Human rights groups questioned the official version of the events.

"How is it that there was a confrontation between prisoners and police, but there are only dead prisoners?" Humberto Prado of the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory said in a telephone interview. "And if the prisoners had weapons, how did those weapons get in?"