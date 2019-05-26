A US judge has been suspended for six months without pay after making derogatory comments about Donald Trump, including criticising his "inability to govern and political incompetence."

Utah judge Michael Kwan's suspension earlier this week by the state's supreme court says that his behaviour was in violation of the judicial code of conduct and sullied the reputation of the judiciary.

"Judge Kwan's behaviour denigrates his reputation as an impartial, independent, dignified, and courteous jurist who takes no advantage of the office in which he serves," the court said in a 19-page opinion.

As regards Kwan's postings about Trump on Facebook and LinkedIn, the court said they "were laden with blunt, and sometimes indelicate, criticism."

In one posting on January 20, 2017, when Trump was inaugurated president, Kwan wrote: "Welcome to governing.

"Will you dig your heels in and spend the next four years undermining our country's reputation and standing in the world? ... Will you continue to demonstrate your inability to govern and political incompetence?"

In another posting a month later, Kwan wrote: "Welcome to the beginning of the fascist takeover."

He continued, "We need to... be diligent in questioning Congressional Republicans if they are going to be the American Reichstag and refuse to stand up for the Constitution, refuse to uphold their oath of office and enable the tyrants to consolidate their power."