Fighting among inmates at Brazil prison kills at least 15 - officials
Clashes between prisoners killed 15 people at a jail in Amazonas state in northern Brazil, the regional prison authority said.
Police guard the entrance to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex after a deadly riot erupted among inmates in Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. / AP
May 27, 2019

Fighting erupted among inmates at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas on Sunday, and at least 15 people died before the riot was brought under control, authorities said.

The state prison secretary said in a statement that prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon, and security reinforcements were rushed to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex in the state capital of Manaus.

The secretary, Col. Marcus Vinicius Oliveira de Ameida, said the situation was now "under control," though police helicopters continued to fly over the complex as a precaution.

There was no information about any escapes.

The clashes broke out around 11:00 am (1500 GMT) during visiting hours at the facility, located some 28 kilometers from the state capital Manaus, the prison authority said.

The same prison was the scene of a severe riot in January 2017 that killed 56 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
