Last week’s European elections have concluded with losses for centre-ground parties, gains for right-wing populists, and a strong showing for liberal parties and the Greens.

The outcome means that the previous coalition that dominated the parliament will need the support of a third partner to command a majority.

After the 2014 election, the centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and the European People's Party/Christian Democrat (EPP) had formed a majority voting bloc, with a total of 412 seats out of 751; 221 for CD and 191 for SD.

In the most recent vote, EPP ended up with 173 seats and SD with 147, a total of 320 seats, or 56 shy of a majority.

The result will force the pair to form a new coalition with at least one other partner to ensure they have a majority.

The Liberal bloc (ALDE), which gained 102 seats and the Greens, which came behind them with 71 seats, will be leading contenders to make up the shortfall.

While Eurosceptic and right-wing populist parties gained ground, there was no overall shift to the right.