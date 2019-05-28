A Chinese cargo plane arrived in Maiquetia, in Vargas State, on Monday with materials and supplies for hospitals of the Venezuelan national public system.

The delivery of 58 tons of medical supplies was another tacit recognition from the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the country faces a humanitarian crisis.

Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado lashed out against the "criminal blockade that the US government," while Chinese ambassador Li Baorong said the aid would help alleviate some of the "serious damage caused by foreign sanctions."

This is the fourth plane that arrives in Venezuela as part of the cooperation agreement between the two nations.

"During this year we received 425 tons of medicines and health supplies that are very useful to overcome the criminal blockade that the US government has against the Venezuelan people," said Alvarado.