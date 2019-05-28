In an example of how fast things can change in Austria, on Sunday the centre-right conservative Austrian People’s Party (OeVP), fresh off the back of a strong showing in the European parliament elections, was booted out of parliament.

The OeVP won 34.9 percent of the vote on Sunday but on Monday lost a vote of confidence, seemingly ending Sebastian Kurz's chancellorship, at least for the time being.

In September, he will have another shot at the position when National Council elections are held.

Kurz accused the Social Democratic Party (SPOe), who brought forward the no-confidence vote, and the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) of wanting “revenge".

"But what I really do not understand is that the motion of censure is being extended to the whole government in response to the EU election,” he said in a speech in parliament.

What happens now?

Kurz will struggle to form a new coalition. Both the far-right and the SPOe voted to bring down his government, and are unlikely to join hand with him in a new coalition.

United against Kurz but united enough for a coalition?