WORLD
4 MIN READ
Austria reels after no-confidence vote brings down Kurz government
After two years of government, Kurz's Austrian People’s Party could not survive a vote of no confidence. Austria's government has failed, but who will emerge from the rubble to take over?
Austria reels after no-confidence vote brings down Kurz government
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a session of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria May 27, 2019. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
May 28, 2019

In an example of how fast things can change in Austria, on Sunday the centre-right conservative Austrian People’s Party (OeVP), fresh off the back of a strong showing in the European parliament elections, was booted out of parliament.

The OeVP won 34.9 percent of the vote on Sunday but on Monday lost a vote of confidence, seemingly ending Sebastian Kurz's chancellorship, at least for the time being. 

In September, he will have another shot at the position when National Council elections are held.

Kurz accused the Social Democratic Party (SPOe), who brought forward the no-confidence vote, and the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) of wanting “revenge". 

"But what I really do not understand is that the motion of censure is being extended to the whole government in response to the EU election,” he said in a speech in parliament.

What happens now?

Kurz will struggle to form a new coalition. Both the far-right and the SPOe voted to bring down his government, and are unlikely to join hand with him in a new coalition.

United against Kurz but united enough for a coalition?

RECOMMENDED

The Social Democrats and the far-right both voted to bring down Kurz but neither would choose to form a coalition with the another. 

The SPOe was also critical of Kurz for joining hands with the far-right in the first place. 

Kurz described the no-confidence vote as a “red-blue coalition”, however leftists’ beliefs are antithetical to the far-right, so it is near certain that the two will not cooperate beyond removing Kurz.

The Social Democrats previously called for an independent technocratic government until elections take place in September. Kurz had wanted to keep a minority government in place until the no-confidence vote toppled him.

With bitter animosity between the SPOe and Kurz, there’s little likelihood the pair will enter a coalition in the future, meaning Austria’s immediate future is up in the air for now.

Kurz's deputy chancellor, Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger, takes over the duties of chancellor until the interim government is appointed.

President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday temporarily appointed the same Cabinet ministers back into their old roles to ensure the government is properly run until he can appoint a caretaker government.

That's expected to happen within the next week, and that provisional government will govern until new elections in September.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support